Stratis Hits 24 Hour Volume of $25.67 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.17 or 0.00001848 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 13.5% against the dollar. Stratis has a total market cap of $184.57 million and approximately $25.67 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,471.85 or 0.05494405 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00064780 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00017544 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00021047 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00018455 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006429 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 158,030,225 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

