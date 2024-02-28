Tribe (TRIBE) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $798,935.97

Tribe (TRIBE) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 28th. Tribe has a market capitalization of $225.02 million and $798,935.97 worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tribe has traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar. One Tribe token can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000666 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Tribe Token Profile
Tribe’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 534,538,897 tokens. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tribe is medium.com/fei-protocol. Tribe’s official website is fei.money.
Buying and Selling Tribe
