Bitcoin Diamond 24-Hour Volume Tops $49,479.17 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 28th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0894 or 0.00000141 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $16.67 million and $49,479.17 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.65 or 0.00141881 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00035003 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00018419 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 51.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002377 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 32% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

