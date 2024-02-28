Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Gap Down to $7.60

Shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.60, but opened at $6.98. Veradigm shares last traded at $7.19, with a volume of 2,285,223 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDRX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays started coverage on Veradigm in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get Veradigm alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MDRX

Veradigm Trading Down 5.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veradigm

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.52.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of Veradigm by 652.8% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 234,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 202,999 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Veradigm in the third quarter worth about $825,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Veradigm by 16.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,375,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,488,000 after acquiring an additional 623,438 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Veradigm by 216.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 142,489 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 97,432 shares during the period. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veradigm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,344,000.

Veradigm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.