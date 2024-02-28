Wedbush Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Redfin from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redfin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.56.

Get Redfin alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RDFN

Redfin Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ RDFN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.09. 3,953,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,123,293. Redfin has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $17.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.78. The stock has a market cap of $817.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.00, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. Redfin had a negative net margin of 12.53% and a negative return on equity of 957.88%. The business had revenue of $218.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.83) earnings per share. Redfin’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Anna Stevens sold 10,851 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $73,569.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,477 shares in the company, valued at $104,934.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Redfin by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,238,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,746 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Redfin by 18.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,357,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,361,000 after purchasing an additional 369,797 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Redfin by 4.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,352,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,219,000 after purchasing an additional 109,402 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Redfin by 11.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,174,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,704,000 after acquiring an additional 231,700 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Redfin by 15.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,137,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,364,000 after acquiring an additional 291,400 shares during the period. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Redfin

(Get Free Report)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.