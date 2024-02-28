Synovus Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,819 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 108.5% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $601.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $260.38 billion, a PE ratio of 50.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.33 and a twelve month high of $605.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $527.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $460.51.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Netflix from $510.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Netflix from $566.00 to $638.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $556.82.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,379.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total value of $3,142,941.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,822.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 276,857 shares of company stock valued at $148,790,491. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

