Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $95,000 Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 329.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the third quarter valued at $39,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,589.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,850 shares of company stock worth $7,210,323 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE ETN opened at $283.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.98. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $155.38 and a twelve month high of $288.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $113.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.62.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

