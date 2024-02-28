Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MDGL) recently:
- 2/26/2024 – Madrigal Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $204.00.
- 2/23/2024 – Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $347.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/16/2024 – Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $347.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/7/2024 – Madrigal Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.
- 1/24/2024 – Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $305.00 to $336.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/23/2024 – Madrigal Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
MDGL stock traded up $5.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,282. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.76 and a 1 year high of $322.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.76 and a beta of -0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $225.64 and its 200-day moving average is $189.85.
Insider Buying and Selling at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals
In related news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total value of $563,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,341.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total transaction of $563,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,341.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Joseph Lynch sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $393,966.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,268.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.92% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.
