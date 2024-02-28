Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MDGL) recently:

2/26/2024 – Madrigal Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $204.00.

2/23/2024 – Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $347.00 price target on the stock.

2/16/2024 – Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $347.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2024 – Madrigal Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

1/24/2024 – Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $305.00 to $336.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/23/2024 – Madrigal Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

MDGL stock traded up $5.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,282. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.76 and a 1 year high of $322.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.76 and a beta of -0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $225.64 and its 200-day moving average is $189.85.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

In related news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total value of $563,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,341.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total transaction of $563,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,341.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Joseph Lynch sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $393,966.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,268.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDGL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,051,000 after buying an additional 12,736 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $314,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,992,000 after purchasing an additional 11,083 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 8,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.