Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for QuidelOrtho (QDEL)

2/14/2024 – QuidelOrtho was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $66.00.

2/14/2024 – QuidelOrtho had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $81.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/14/2024 – QuidelOrtho had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $100.00.

2/14/2024 – QuidelOrtho had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

2/14/2024 – QuidelOrtho had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Craig Hallum.

NASDAQ QDEL traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $46.02. 238,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,170. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.28 and a 200-day moving average of $68.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 52 week low of $41.75 and a 52 week high of $98.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.63 and a beta of 0.21.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $742.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.91 million. QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other QuidelOrtho news, CFO Joseph M. Busky purchased 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,652.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,652.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,506,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,410,000 after buying an additional 160,782 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,841,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,812,000 after purchasing an additional 44,770 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,330,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,244,000 after purchasing an additional 235,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,554,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,774,000 after purchasing an additional 14,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,350,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,606,000 after purchasing an additional 551,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

