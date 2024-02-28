Synovus Financial Corp Sells 7,759 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,759 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EW. State Street Corp raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,053,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,551,938,000 after buying an additional 108,102 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,015,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,548,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,926 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,512,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,934,919,000 after purchasing an additional 66,763 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,133,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,048,424,000 after purchasing an additional 818,849 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kieran Gallahue sold 3,058 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $267,911.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,889,056.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 8,200 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total transaction of $711,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,335. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kieran Gallahue sold 3,058 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $267,911.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,889,056.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,147 shares of company stock valued at $14,664,599. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EW. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.38.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $86.50 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $60.57 and a 52 week high of $94.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

