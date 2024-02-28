Private Advisory Group LLC Buys 49 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in McKesson during the third quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCK. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink began coverage on McKesson in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.86.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $518.98 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $331.75 and a 12-month high of $524.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $488.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $459.38.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.90 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

