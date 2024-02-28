CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given New $340.00 Price Target at Barclays

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CRWD. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $274.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $192.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.11.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $3.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $318.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 778,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,361,728. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $338.45. The firm has a market cap of $76.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,265.29, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $289.89 and a 200-day moving average of $223.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total value of $17,021,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,194 shares in the company, valued at $289,418,835.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 258,550 shares of company stock worth $67,168,751. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 22.7% in the third quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1,152.2% in the third quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 17,341 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 70.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Finally, Shariaportfolio Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

