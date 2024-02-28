Barclays Cuts Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Price Target to $16.00

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 53.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on IAS. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered Integral Ad Science from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Integral Ad Science from $21.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

Shares of IAS stock traded down $6.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.42. 5,918,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,544. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.29 and its 200-day moving average is $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.82. Integral Ad Science has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $20.88.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $134.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.27 million. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 1.87%. Integral Ad Science’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 13,113 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $207,054.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,347,294.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 13,113 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $207,054.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,294.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,000,000 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $154,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,660,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,240,014. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,721,781 shares of company stock worth $178,129,079 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Integral Ad Science by 493.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Integral Ad Science by 31,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

