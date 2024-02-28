Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 198,774 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,215 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $52,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $293.46. 163,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,108,555. The company has a market cap of $211.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $293.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.23. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.10.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

