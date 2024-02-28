CWA Asset Management Group LLC Increases Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 101.6% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 112.8% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 11.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 272,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,146,000 after acquiring an additional 28,228 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 85.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,900,000 after acquiring an additional 14,467 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,018,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on LLY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $663.33.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of LLY stock traded down $11.22 on Wednesday, hitting $753.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,041,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,324,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $309.20 and a fifty-two week high of $794.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $662.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $605.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 89.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

