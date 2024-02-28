CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 3,919 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,038.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 13,767 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 48,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 26,282 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12,467.5% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 377,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,705,000 after acquiring an additional 374,399 shares in the last quarter. Regimen Wealth LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Regimen Wealth LLC now owns 275,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,459,000 after acquiring an additional 15,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rench Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,030,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,694,787. The company has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.57 and a 200 day moving average of $73.48. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $78.14.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

