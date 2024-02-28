CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $741,000 Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,567 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,327 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 187,225.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,111,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $438,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,032 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $320,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,700 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on LOW. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.58.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $5.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,331,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578,889. The firm has a market cap of $138.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $241.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $220.90 and its 200 day moving average is $212.94.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

