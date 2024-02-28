CWA Asset Management Group LLC Raises Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 56.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $7,703,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,280,668. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,280,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,023 shares of company stock worth $18,226,562 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $793.27.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX stock traded down $7.66 on Wednesday, reaching $923.07. The company had a trading volume of 251,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,604. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $467.02 and a 1 year high of $955.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $827.69 and its 200 day moving average is $721.88. The company has a market cap of $121.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. Lam Research’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

