Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.18-1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.125 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion. Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY25 guidance to $4.85-4.88 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.28.

ZM stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,949,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,562,186. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $58.87 and a twelve month high of $75.90. The company has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of -0.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.96.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $136,173.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,384,400.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $136,173.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,384,400.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 2,421 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.69, for a total transaction of $154,193.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,732,163.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,910 shares of company stock valued at $5,120,812. 11.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

