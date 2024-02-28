Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $556,000 Stock Holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lessened its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EDU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 582,351 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 10.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,739,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 158,968 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 483,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 186.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 193,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 125,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,329,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EDU traded down $1.06 on Wednesday, reaching $91.53. The company had a trading volume of 209,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,787. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29 and a beta of 0.46. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.98 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.32.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $869.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.01 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EDU. StockNews.com cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Friday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

