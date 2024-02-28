Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Trimmed by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Chevron by 80.0% during the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.53.

Chevron Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CVX traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $153.18. 1,216,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,624,903. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $172.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.76 and a 200-day moving average of $153.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

