Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Raises Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,862 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,421 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total value of $2,621,637.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $953,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP stock traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $112.16. 1,283,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,539,763. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $127.35. The stock has a market cap of $131.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.62 and a 200-day moving average of $116.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 25.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.61.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

