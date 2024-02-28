Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Takes Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,435,000 after purchasing an additional 118,028 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,311,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,771,000 after buying an additional 182,016 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,966,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,416,000 after buying an additional 929,148 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,531,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,274,000 after buying an additional 515,226 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,974,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,396,000 after buying an additional 896,472 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $100,676.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,868 shares in the company, valued at $20,650,970.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $100,676.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,868 shares in the company, valued at $20,650,970.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total value of $3,270,965.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 322,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,900,235.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,504 shares of company stock worth $4,969,118. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTWO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on TTWO

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TTWO stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $146.94. 225,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,328. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.39 and a 1 year high of $171.59. The stock has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of -17.24, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.54.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.