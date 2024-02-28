Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases New Shares in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 112,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,522,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PACCAR by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,477,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020,923 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 53.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,742,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082,677 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at $323,885,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in PACCAR by 249.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,663,000 after buying an additional 2,744,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in PACCAR by 2,578.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,292,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,846,000 after buying an additional 2,207,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $212,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $607,814.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $212,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,814.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $2,818,604.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,010,719.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,812. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PACCAR Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ PCAR traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $111.78. The company had a trading volume of 265,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,105. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.84 and its 200 day moving average is $92.02. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $67.48 and a 52-week high of $112.68.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous Special dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.13.

View Our Latest Report on PACCAR

PACCAR Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.