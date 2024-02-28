Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Buys 173,700 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 853,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 173,700 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned approximately 0.38% of Independence Realty Trust worth $12,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sentinus LLC lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 18,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 65,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 157.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of IRT stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.56. The company had a trading volume of 116,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,158. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.70. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $18.77.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -914.16%.

About Independence Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.