Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Trims Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. reduced its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 363,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,100 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned approximately 0.20% of STAG Industrial worth $12,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,286,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,943,000 after purchasing an additional 59,463 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,728,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,156,000 after acquiring an additional 73,224 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 446.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 531,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,070,000 after acquiring an additional 434,194 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth $4,573,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 35.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,613,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,674,000 after purchasing an additional 420,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

STAG Industrial Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:STAG traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,070. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.03. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $39.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.39.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1233 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jaclyn Paul sold 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $497,553.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,916 shares in the company, valued at $421,030.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other STAG Industrial news, CAO Jaclyn Paul sold 12,900 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $497,553.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,030.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey M. Sullivan sold 19,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $763,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,231,759. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

