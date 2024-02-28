Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Takes $14.24 Million Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 709,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,244,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kenvue currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.92.

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KVUE remained flat at $18.92 during midday trading on Wednesday. 2,094,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,511,342. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.64. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $27.80.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Kenvue’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.