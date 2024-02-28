Bamco Inc. NY Boosts Stock Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 694,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,792 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.24% of Dynatrace worth $32,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DT. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 431.8% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 50.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $103,352.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,687,242.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $103,352.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,687,242.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $107,765.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,001.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,348,487 shares of company stock valued at $754,943,800 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dynatrace Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $48.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.23, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.13. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.21 and a 12 month high of $61.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.99.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DT. Citigroup upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.63.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

