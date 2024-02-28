Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Playtika had a net margin of 9.15% and a negative return on equity of 73.89%. The company had revenue of $637.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Playtika Price Performance

Shares of PLTK opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.84. Playtika has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.73 and its 200-day moving average is $8.62.

Playtika Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PLTK shares. HSBC lowered shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.90 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Playtika from $14.75 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Playtika from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Playtika from $11.00 to $8.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Playtika from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Playtika

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Playtika by 772.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Playtika by 784.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Playtika by 35,837.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Playtika by 4,125.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Playtika by 267.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

