Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Sold by Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,447 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,741 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 169.5% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Garmin in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Garmin in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GRMN stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.10. The stock had a trading volume of 59,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,349. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.84. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $93.52 and a one year high of $137.87. The firm has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.97.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.32. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 24.67%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.52%.

In related news, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total transaction of $349,710.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,781.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $137,849.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,411,649.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $349,710.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,781.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,304 shares of company stock worth $705,216 in the last 90 days. 19.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GRMN. StockNews.com lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research upped their target price on Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.50.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Fitness, Outdoor, Aviation, Marine, and Auto. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; and fitness accessories.

