California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,157,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,476 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $129,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 24.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 50.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at about $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on C shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.03.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $56.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,509,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,734,047. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $57.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.55. The stock has a market cap of $107.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

