California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,555 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Synopsys worth $110,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNPS. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at about $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded down $3.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $570.08. 99,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,501. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $533.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $503.44. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $350.58 and a one year high of $629.38. The company has a market cap of $86.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Activity

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,555,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,555,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total transaction of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,586 shares of company stock worth $14,142,128. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SNPS

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.