Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 343,170 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 27,456 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $78,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE PXD traded up $2.50 on Wednesday, hitting $236.25. 258,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,154,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $227.16 and its 200 day moving average is $232.30. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $257.76. The company has a market capitalization of $55.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $2.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 24.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PXD shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.71.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

