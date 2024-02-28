California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,037,646 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,906 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $82,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HAL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the first quarter worth about $35,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1,134.6% in the third quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

Halliburton stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.04. 958,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,719,501. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.91. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The company has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.84%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

