California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 22,960 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,117 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 22,960 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of FedEx worth $97,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $388,787,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at about $496,611,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 29.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,063,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,076,619,000 after buying an additional 916,555 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of FedEx by 86.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,728,775 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $428,563,000 after buying an additional 799,828 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of FedEx by 2,602.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 608,210 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $150,775,000 after buying an additional 632,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Melius Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Melius upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.56.

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX traded up $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $242.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,571. The firm has a market cap of $60.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $190.83 and a one year high of $285.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.86%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

