California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,960 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $88,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after purchasing an additional 635,416 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 101,509.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 531,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,531,000 after purchasing an additional 530,893 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $198,365,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $2.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,079.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,905. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $795.74 and a 12 month high of $1,093.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,001.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $964.46.

Insider Activity

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total value of $279,566.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,806 shares of company stock valued at $20,626,546. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,080.00 to $1,149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,056.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ORLY

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.