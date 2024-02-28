Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases 9,049 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $13,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the third quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Okta during the third quarter valued at $39,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its position in Okta by 365.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, January 5th. Scotiabank lowered Okta from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Okta in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.03.

In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $401,317.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,565 shares in the company, valued at $5,296,871.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $72,227.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,613.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $401,317.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,565 shares in the company, valued at $5,296,871.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,243 shares of company stock worth $1,857,374. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OKTA stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.07. 642,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,676,880. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.04 and a 52-week high of $92.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.41 and a 200-day moving average of $79.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. Okta had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

