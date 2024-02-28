Vinva Investment Management Ltd Sells 678 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth $1,404,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $105.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.41 and a 200 day moving average of $103.49. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.72 and a 52 week high of $136.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 180.92%.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.33.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

