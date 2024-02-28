Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $20,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 168.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 32.1% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 30.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $472.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $460.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $416.75.

Charter Communications Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CHTR opened at $290.00 on Wednesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.64 and a twelve month high of $458.30. The company has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $393.36.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 33.33 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

