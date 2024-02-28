Vinva Investment Management Ltd Acquires 1,084 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 173.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DECK shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $960.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $854.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 3,500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $871.11, for a total value of $3,048,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,720,647.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $871.11, for a total value of $3,048,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,720,647.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 3,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.22, for a total value of $3,055,911.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,757,473.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,181 shares of company stock valued at $38,764,597. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 0.1 %

DECK stock opened at $870.68 on Wednesday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $395.90 and a twelve month high of $903.70. The firm has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $765.59 and a 200 day moving average of $641.29.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.