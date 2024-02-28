Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 386,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $20,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.3% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 10.4% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 17.7% during the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 59.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.5% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $69.13 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.76 billion, a PE ratio of -106.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.31.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -36.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRVL. KeyCorp cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 1st. Roth Mkm started coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.48.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $2,030,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 762,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,627,405.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $2,030,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 762,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,627,405.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total value of $297,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,492 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,988.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,506,090 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

