Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $156,000 Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 27.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,882 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $419,237,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 81,406.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $351,241,000 after buying an additional 30,164,236 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 133.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,721,009 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,509,000 after purchasing an additional 11,832,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 18.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 60,733,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $918,894,000 after purchasing an additional 9,481,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, insider John Douglas Field acquired 182,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,957,944.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.81.

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.5 %

F opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

