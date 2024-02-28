Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Stock Price Down 2.5% Following Weak Earnings

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.5% during trading on Monday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $16.84 and last traded at $16.87. Approximately 8,087 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 55,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.30.

The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.36 million. Enlight Renewable Energy had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 5.09%.

Get Enlight Renewable Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Enlight Renewable Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Enlight Renewable Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,175,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,799,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,949,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

Enlight Renewable Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion and a PE ratio of 29.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average of $16.45.

Enlight Renewable Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enlight Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlight Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.