Clough Capital Partners L P Has $317,000 Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Clough Capital Partners L P decreased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 44,390 shares during the quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $1,311,709.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,309,163. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $1,311,709.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,309,163. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $981,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 425,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,746,656.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,764 shares of company stock worth $4,557,709 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BMRN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.74.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $90.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.02 and a 1 year high of $102.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.05, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.31.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $646.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.53 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

