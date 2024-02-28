Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Holdings Increased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 1.27% of Avis Budget Group worth $82,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter worth $561,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Avis Budget Group news, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 18,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total transaction of $3,607,268.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,405 shares in the company, valued at $42,483,111.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 18,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total transaction of $3,607,268.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,483,111.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 3,950 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total transaction of $773,647.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,145 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,459.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CAR shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $195.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.53. The company had a trading volume of 49,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,324. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.36. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.60 and a 12 month high of $244.95.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $2.95. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 696.69%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.46 EPS. Avis Budget Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 18.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $10.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

