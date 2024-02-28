Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 158,921 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 817,886 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 158,921 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of NIKE worth $78,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 220.7% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in NIKE by 61.7% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 312 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. Oppenheimer cut shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.24.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE NKE traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $104.40. The company had a trading volume of 617,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,296,223. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.05. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $128.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.