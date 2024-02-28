Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.85-8.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.29. Extra Space Storage also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.850-8.150 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXR. Scotiabank began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a sector underperform rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $149.75.

NYSE:EXR traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $137.70. 755,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,845. Extra Space Storage has a 1-year low of $101.19 and a 1-year high of $170.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.08 and a 200 day moving average of $133.18.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($1.01). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 35.54%. The company had revenue of $797.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.12%.

In related news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total value of $1,393,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,472,166.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 110.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

