Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Increased to $76.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.56.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $67.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of -5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.89 and a 200 day moving average of $57.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $68.14.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 735 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,286.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 332.1% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth $46,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.