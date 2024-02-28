Research Analysts Set Expectations for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) – William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.04) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.35) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RCKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RCKT opened at $31.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.13. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $32.53. The company has a quick ratio of 13.35, a current ratio of 13.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.14. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,022,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,373 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,447,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,264,000 after purchasing an additional 843,552 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,494,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,727,000 after buying an additional 488,509 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,193,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,935,000 after buying an additional 538,209 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,019,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,857,000 after acquiring an additional 40,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Kinnari Patel sold 7,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $212,818.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 238,346 shares in the company, valued at $7,112,244.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, insider Kinnari Patel sold 7,132 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $212,818.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 238,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,112,244.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 20,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $604,916.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 554,762 shares in the company, valued at $16,554,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,618 shares of company stock valued at $941,797 over the last 90 days. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

See Also

