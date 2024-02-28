Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Piper Sandler

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 53.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EB. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Eventbrite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Eventbrite from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eventbrite has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

EB traded down $2.47 on Wednesday, hitting $5.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,074,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,199. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.60. Eventbrite has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $11.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $588.63 million, a P/E ratio of -26.68 and a beta of 2.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EB. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eventbrite by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 5.4% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 13.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Eventbrite by 1.1% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 139,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Eventbrite by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

